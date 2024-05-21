Renalytix Advances Capital Raising Efforts

Renalytix AI (GB:RENX) has released an update.

Renalytix plc has announced an at-the-market offering agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., under which it may sell American Depositary Shares to raise up to $15 million. The shares are part of a Block Admission application for over 51 million new Ordinary Shares, which will rank equally with existing shares and is expected to take effect on May 22, 2024. This strategic financial move is aimed at enhancing the company’s capital and supporting its leadership in kidney health diagnostics.

