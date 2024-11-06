News & Insights

Renalytix Adjusts Share Capital Amid Fundraising Shortfall

November 06, 2024 — 09:26 am EST

Renalytix AI (GB:RENX) has released an update.

Renalytix PLC has announced the cancellation of 2,431,600 Ordinary Shares following a shortfall in a recent fundraising effort, adjusting the company’s total voting rights to 331,206,012 shares. This move is part of Renalytix’s ongoing financial management strategy as it continues to advance its AI-driven kidney disease diagnostics. Investors are advised to note the updated voting rights for future reference in shareholder interest calculations.

