Renalytix Adjusts Share Capital Amid Fundraising Shortfall

Renalytix PLC has announced the cancellation of 2,431,600 Ordinary Shares following a shortfall in a recent fundraising effort, adjusting the company’s total voting rights to 331,206,012 shares. This move is part of Renalytix’s ongoing financial management strategy as it continues to advance its AI-driven kidney disease diagnostics. Investors are advised to note the updated voting rights for future reference in shareholder interest calculations.

