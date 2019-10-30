RenaissanceRe's (RNR) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Tumble Y/Y

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR delivered third-quarter 2019 operating earnings per share of 29 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 54% due to catastrophe loss, high expenses and underwriting loss. Moreover, the bottom line declined 44.2% year over year.



Quarterly Operational Update



RenaissanceRe’s third-quarter operating revenues of $1 billion soared nearly 67% year over year on the back of improved net premiums earned plus net realized and unrealized gains on investment.



Gross premiums written surged 37.6% year over year to $861.1 million owing to higher premiums at the Property as well as the Casualty and Specialty segments.



Net investment income of $113.8 million rose 41.1% year over year.



RenaissanceRe’s total expenses were $939.5 million, having escalated 62.1% year over year, primarily due to higher Net claims and claim expenses incurred, acquisition expenses, operational expenses and corporate expenses.



Underwriting loss of $3.4 million was narrower than the year-earlier quarterly loss of $29 million. The company’s underwriting results were negatively impacted by third-quarter catastrophe events.



Combined ratio was 100.4% in the third quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s 105.5%.

Quarterly Segment Update



Property Segment



Gross premiums written were $314.4 million, up 4.3% year over year in the third quarter.



Underwriting loss of $7.7 million was reported in the third quarter, narrower than the year-ago loss of $43.9 million. Combined ratio of 101.7% contracted 1330 basis points (bps) year over year.



Casualty and Specialty Segment



Gross premiums written were $546.7 million, up 68.6% from the prior-year quarter. This upside is driven by the buyouts in connection with TMR Group Entities and growth in the current and new business opportunities within a few classes of business.



The segment’s underwriting income of $4.5 million plunged 69.8% year over year.



Combined ratio of 99% expanded 520 basis points year over year.



Financial Position



As of Sep 30, 2019, total assets of RenaissanceRe were $25.6 billion, up 37.3% from the level at 2018 end.



The company had total debt of $1.4 billion as of Sep 30, 2019, up nearly 39.6% from the level at 2018 end.



Cash and cash equivalents were $871.2 million, down 21.4% from the figure at 2018 end.



Book value per share of $120.07 rose 15.3% from the number at 2018 end.



Annualized Return on equity for the quarter under review was 2.8%.



