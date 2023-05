May 22 (Reuters) - RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd RNR.N said on Monday it would buy AIG's AIG.N treaty reinsurance business, which includes Validus Reinsurance Ltd and its consolidated subsidiaries, in a deal valued at nearly $3 billion.

