RenaissanceRe (RNR) Surges 4.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

RenaissanceRe (RNR) shares soared 4.6% in the last trading session to close at $295.75. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 4.6% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of RenaissanceRe climbed yesterday after Citigroup upgraded the stock rating to Buy and increased its price target, citing a more constructive outlook for the company. The firm expects operating performance to improve in the second half of 2026, supported by solid underwriting execution and a favorable reinsurance market environment. The upgrade also highlighted confidence in the company’s strong capital position, consistent profitability and shareholder-friendly capital allocation strategy.

This insurance company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $11.04 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -10.2%. Revenues are expected to be $2.67 billion, down 5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For RenaissanceRe, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on RNR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

RenaissanceRe belongs to the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Another stock from the same industry, Chubb (CB), closed the last trading session 1.7% higher at $330.58. Over the past month, CB has returned 1%.

For Chubb, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $6.56. This represents a change of +6.8% from what the company reported a year ago. Chubb currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.