RenaissanceRe (RNR) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2025, RenaissanceRe (RNR) reported revenue of $2.87 billion, down 4.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $15.62, compared to $10.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.98 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $9.49, the EPS surprise was +64.59%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Underwriting Expense Ratio - Casualty and Specialty : 33.8% compared to the 33.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 33.8% compared to the 33.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Underwriting Expense Ratio - Property : 29.7% versus 25.5% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 29.7% versus 25.5% estimated by three analysts on average. Combined Ratio - Property : 15.5% versus 80.9% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 15.5% versus 80.9% estimated by three analysts on average. Net Claims and Claim Expense Ratio - calendar year - Casualty and Specialty : 67.6% versus 66.8% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 67.6% versus 66.8% estimated by three analysts on average. Combined Ratio : 68.4% versus 92.3% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 68.4% versus 92.3% estimated by three analysts on average. Combined Ratio - Casualty and Specialty : 101.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 100.3%.

: 101.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 100.3%. Underwriting Expense Ratio : 32.3% versus 30.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 32.3% versus 30.2% estimated by three analysts on average. Net premiums earned- Casualty and Specialty : $1.5 billion compared to the $1.5 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.8% year over year.

: $1.5 billion compared to the $1.5 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.8% year over year. Revenues- Net investment income : $438.35 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $419.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

: $438.35 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $419.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%. Net premiums earned- Property : $936.93 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.8%.

: $936.93 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.8%. Revenues- Equity in earnings (losses) of other ventures : $12.55 million compared to the $7.37 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +119.5% year over year.

: $12.55 million compared to the $7.37 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +119.5% year over year. Revenues- Net premiums earned: $2.43 billion compared to the $2.56 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.8% year over year.

Shares of RenaissanceRe have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

