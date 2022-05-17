RenaissanceRe (RNR) Renews Share Buyback, Gets a Hike to $500M

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR recently announced that its share buyback program received an approval for renewal from its board of directors. Also, RNR announced a quarterly dividend of 37 cents per common share.

In the first quarter of 2022, RenaissanceRe bought back 576.7 thousand common shares worth $93.4 million. As of Mar 31, 2022, RNR had $489.1 million left under its share buyback program. Following the renewal of the repurchase plan, total funds for the same increased to $500 million. The program has no fixed date of expiration.

RenaissanceRe’s quarterly dividend of 37 cents per common share is in line with the previous payment but up 2.8% year over year. The dividend will be paid out on Jun 30, 2022, to its stockholders of record as of Jun 15. Considering the last day’s closing price of $148.94, RNR’s dividend yield currently stands at 1%. The yield is also significantly better than the industry average of 0.4%. RNR paid out $16.2 million of dividends in the March quarter.

Now let’s observe its financial situation to understand the sustainability of its capital-deployment activities in the long run. RNR’s total debt represents 16% of its capital, lower than the industry’s average of 19.1%. As of Mar 31, 2022, RNR had cash and cash equivalents worth $1,563.1 million, higher than its debt level of $1,168.9 million.

RenaissanceRe doesn’t have any additional debt maturing until 2025. Thus, its solvency position looks solid. Also, RNR generated operating cash flows of $1,197 million in the trailing 12-month period, which is an upside.

