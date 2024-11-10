RenaissanceRe price target lowered to $301 from $314 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan lowered the firm’s price target on RenaissanceRe (RNR) to $301 from $314 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Ren raised picks within casualty and specialty in the quarter, and they are now looking for mid to high 90s adjusted combined ratio in 2025, the firm said on Friday.

