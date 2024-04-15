RenaissanceRe Holdings' Series G Preference Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.'s 4.20% Dep Shares Series G Non-Cumul Preference Shares (Symbol: RNR.PRG) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.05), with shares changing hands as low as $17.09 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.77% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, RNR.PRG was trading at a 29.08% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.00% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for RNR.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.'s 4.20% Dep Shares Series G Non-Cumul Preference Shares:

In Monday trading, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.'s 4.20% Dep Shares Series G Non-Cumul Preference Shares (Symbol: RNR.PRG) is currently off about 2.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RNR) are off about 0.3%.

