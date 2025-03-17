RenaissanceRe Holdings' SERIES F Preference Shares Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.'s 5.750% SERIES F PREFERENCE SHARES (Symbol: RNR.PRF) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4376), with shares changing hands as low as $22.10 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.55% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, RNR.PRF was trading at a 11.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.93% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of RNR.PRF shares, versus RNR:

Below is a dividend history chart for RNR.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.'s 5.750% SERIES F PREFERENCE SHARES:

In Monday trading, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.'s 5.750% SERIES F PREFERENCE SHARES (Symbol: RNR.PRF) is currently up about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RNR) are up about 2.2%.

