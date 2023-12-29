RenaissanceRe Holdings' SERIES F PREFERENCE Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.'s 5.750% SERIES F PREFERENCE SHARES (Symbol: RNR.PRF) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4375), with shares changing hands as low as $23.89 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.79% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, RNR.PRF was trading at a 4.08% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.58% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for RNR.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.'s 5.750% SERIES F PREFERENCE SHARES:

In Friday trading, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.'s 5.750% SERIES F PREFERENCE SHARES (Symbol: RNR.PRF) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RNR) are up about 0.6%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.