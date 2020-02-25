RenaissanceRe Holdings Series C Preference Shares About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 2/27/20, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.'s 6.08% Series C Preference Shares (Symbol: RNR.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.38, payable on 3/2/20. As a percentage of RNR.PRC's recent share price of $26.24, this dividend works out to approximately 1.45%, so look for shares of RNR.PRC to trade 1.45% lower — all else being equal — when RNR.PRC shares open for trading on 2/27/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.80%, which compares to an average yield of 5.26% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of RNR.PRC shares, versus RNR:

Below is a dividend history chart for RNR.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.38 on RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.'s 6.08% Series C Preference Shares:

In Tuesday trading, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.'s 6.08% Series C Preference Shares (Symbol: RNR.PRC) is currently up about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RNR) are trading flat.

