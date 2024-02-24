RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR) Price Target Increased by 8.39% to 267.14

The average one-year price target for RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) has been revised to 267.14 / share. This is an increase of 8.39% from the prior estimate of 246.47 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 215.13 to a high of 325.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.97% from the latest reported closing price of 226.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 870 funds or institutions reporting positions in RenaissanceRe Holdings. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNR is 0.31%, an increase of 5.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.66% to 60,087K shares. The put/call ratio of RNR is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,628K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,452K shares, representing an increase of 44.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 65.38% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,539K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,513K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 10.17% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 2,399K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 2,273K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares, representing an increase of 83.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 429.71% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,829K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,118K shares, representing a decrease of 15.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 21.59% over the last quarter.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

