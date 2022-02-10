RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.37

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.'s (NYSE:RNR) dividend will be increasing to US$0.37 on 31st of March. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 0.9%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings' Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Even though RenaissanceRe Holdings isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. We generally think that cash flow is more important than accounting measures of profit, so we are fairly comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 9.1% if recent trends continue. We like to see the company moving towards profitability, but this probably won't be enough for it to post positive net income this year. However, the positive cash flow ratio gives us some comfort about the sustainability of the dividend.

NYSE:RNR Historic Dividend February 10th 2022

RenaissanceRe Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$1.04 to US$1.48. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.6% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

We Could See RenaissanceRe Holdings' Dividend Growing

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see RenaissanceRe Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 9.1% a year over the past five years. Even though the company isn't making a profit, strong earnings growth could turn that around in the near future. As long as the company becomes profitable soon, it is on a trajectory that could see it being a solid dividend payer.

Our Thoughts On RenaissanceRe Holdings' Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think RenaissanceRe Holdings' payments are rock solid. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 8 RenaissanceRe Holdings analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

