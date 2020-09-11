RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RNR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that RNR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $175.25, the dividend yield is .8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RNR was $175.25, representing a -13.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $202.68 and a 54.72% increase over the 52 week low of $113.27.

RNR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Progressive Corporation (PGR) and Chubb Limited (CB). RNR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.34. Zacks Investment Research reports RNR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.45%, compared to an industry average of -4.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RNR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RNR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RNR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWP with an increase of 7.9% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RNR at 4.48%.

