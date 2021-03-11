RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RNR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.86% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RNR was $163.15, representing a -18.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $201.29 and a 44.04% increase over the 52 week low of $113.27.

RNR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). RNR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $15.42. Zacks Investment Research reports RNR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11772.92%, compared to an industry average of 10.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RNR Dividend History page.

