RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RNR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.86% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $149.49, the dividend yield is .96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RNR was $149.49, representing a -22.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $191.69 and a 3.79% increase over the 52 week low of $144.03.

RNR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). RNR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.44. Zacks Investment Research reports RNR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8495.83%, compared to an industry average of 13.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RNR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

