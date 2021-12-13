RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RNR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that RNR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $165.5, the dividend yield is .87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RNR was $165.5, representing a -5.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $175.12 and a 20.22% increase over the 52 week low of $137.66.

RNR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). RNR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.53. Zacks Investment Research reports RNR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 522.92%, compared to an industry average of 16.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the rnr Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to RNR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RNR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP)

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KIE with an increase of 4.62% over the last 100 days. KBWP has the highest percent weighting of RNR at 4.43%.

