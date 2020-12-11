RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RNR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that RNR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $164.25, the dividend yield is .85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RNR was $164.25, representing a -18.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $202.68 and a 45.01% increase over the 52 week low of $113.27.

RNR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). RNR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.45. Zacks Investment Research reports RNR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -60.6%, compared to an industry average of -11.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RNR Dividend History page.

