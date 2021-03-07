RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.36 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 12th of March will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of March.

RenaissanceRe Holdings's next dividend payment will be US$0.36 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.44 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, RenaissanceRe Holdings has a trailing yield of 0.9% on the current stock price of $164.38. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether RenaissanceRe Holdings has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. RenaissanceRe Holdings is paying out just 9.1% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:RNR Historic Dividend March 7th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see RenaissanceRe Holdings's earnings per share have risen 10% per annum over the last five years.

We'd also point out that RenaissanceRe Holdings issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. RenaissanceRe Holdings has delivered 3.7% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because RenaissanceRe Holdings is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid RenaissanceRe Holdings? Companies like RenaissanceRe Holdings that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Overall, RenaissanceRe Holdings looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks RenaissanceRe Holdings is facing. For example - RenaissanceRe Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.