RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $RNR Reports Quarterly Earnings

RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS ($RNR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of -$1.49 per share, missing estimates of -$1.39 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $3,127,050,000, beating estimates of $2,653,032,316 by $474,017,684.

RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS insiders have traded $RNR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID E MARRA (EVP,Chief Underwriting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $514,160 .

. HENRY III KLEHM has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,747 shares for an estimated $450,048.

RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 217 institutional investors add shares of RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 212 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RNR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025

