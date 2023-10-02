RenaissanceRe Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for RNR

In trading on Monday, shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: RNR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $196.69, changing hands as low as $196.04 per share. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RNR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RNR's low point in its 52 week range is $128 per share, with $223.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $196.69.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.