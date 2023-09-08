RenaissanceRe Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for RNR

In trading on Friday, shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: RNR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $195.43, changing hands as high as $197.54 per share. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RNR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RNR's low point in its 52 week range is $128 per share, with $223.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $194.91.

