RenaissanceRe Gains On Increase In Q4 Profit

January 31, 2024 — 10:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) shares are gaining more than 7 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company announced an increase in fourth-quarter profit.

The quarterly profit surged to $1.576 billion or $30.43 per share from $448.09 million or $10.27 per share last year.

Currently, shares are at $230.34, up 7.10 percent from the previous close of $215.06 on a volume of 254,858.

