RenaissanceRe Expands Cat Bond Business With $340M Medici UCITS Fund

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR recently introduced a new property catastrophe bond fund called RenaissanceRe Medici UCITS Fund, which is registered in Ireland. This fund is designed to give European and global investors access to RenaissanceRe’s catastrophe bond investment strategy within a European-regulated UCITS structure. The Central Bank of Ireland is regulating Medici UCITS.

The new fund is an extension of the company’s existing RenaissanceReMedici Fund Ltd., following similar investment principles. At 2024-end, RNR had 15.8% noncontrollingeconomic ownership in the Medici entity.

The fund started with $340 million in capital, including $140 million co-invested by RNR. While the fund is not expected to be consolidated into its financial statements, it will generate fee income, and RNR’s investment in it will be recorded at fair value.

This move aligns with RenaissanceRe’s broader strategy of expanding globally, diversifying capital sources and strengthening its investment platform. With the new fund, the company is aiming to connect with more European and global investors. This allows the company to attract more third-party capital, diversifying its investor base beyond traditional markets.

RNR’s Capital Partners team will serve as the investment manager for the fund. They highlighted 25-year success in managing third-party capital and building strong investor relationships. The move is expected to strengthen its catastrophe bonds business, helping them match capital with risk efficiently while also creating a stable revenue stream. By leveraging its risk expertise and deep experience in alternative capital management, RNR is well-positioned to generate consistent returns.

RNR’s Price Performance

Shares of RenaissanceRe have gained 7% in the past year compared with a 15.7% rise of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

