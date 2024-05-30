Renaissance United Eyes U.S. Furniture Distribution Deal

Renaissance United Limited (SG:I11) has released an update.

Renaissance United Limited has announced that its subsidiary, Renaissance United Washington, LLC, has signed a preliminary agreement with Maxstar International Sdn. Bhd. to become the exclusive agent for distributing Maxstar’s kitchen cabinetry and custom flatpack furniture in the U.S. The deal, currently outlined in a non-binding memorandum of understanding, aims to leverage the Group’s existing U.S. real estate operations for a term of 24 months, subject to the finalization of a definitive agreement.

