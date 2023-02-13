Renaissance Technologies Updates Holdings in Adams Resources & Energy (AE)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.21MM shares of Adams Resources & Energy Inc (AE). This represents 8.65% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.26MM shares and 5.86% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.86% and an increase in total ownership of 2.79% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.55% Downside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adams Resources & Energy is $54.82. The forecasts range from a low of $53.02 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.55% from its latest reported closing price of $59.95.

The projected annual revenue for Adams Resources & Energy is $3,326MM, an increase of 1.90%. The projected annual EPS is $4.58, an increase of 47.37%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adams Resources & Energy. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AE is 0.13%, an increase of 66.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.82% to 1,835K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 160K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares, representing a decrease of 8.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AE by 8.72% over the last quarter.

Aegis Financial holds 142K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company.

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 136K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AE by 0.77% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 110K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 107K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AE by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Adams Resources & Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is primarily engaged in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage and tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk through its two subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, Inc. and Service Transport Company, respectively.

