Renaissance Technologies Updates Holdings in Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.87MM shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR). This represents 3.57% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.71MM shares and 6.38% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.81% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,020.88% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Acorda Therapeutics is $10.20. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1,020.88% from its latest reported closing price of $0.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acorda Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 20.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACOR is 0.00%, a decrease of 70.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.67% to 6,446K shares. The put/call ratio of ACOR is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Davidson Kempner Capital Management holds 2,396K shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canyon Capital Advisors holds 1,194K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 683K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 683K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACOR by 31.72% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 190K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 312K shares, representing a decrease of 63.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACOR by 62.53% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 117K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Acorda Therapeutics develops therapies to restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. INBRIJA® (levodopa inhalation powder) is approved for intermittent treatment of OFF episodes in adults with Parkinson's disease treated with carbidopa/levodopa. INBRIJA is not to be used by patients who take or have taken a nonselective monoamine oxidase inhibitor such as phenelzine or tranylcypromine within the last two weeks. INBRIJA utilizes Acorda's innovative ARCUS® pulmonary delivery system, a technology platform designed to deliver medication through inhalation. Acorda also markets the branded AMPYRA® (dalfampridine) Extended Release Tablets, 10 mg.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

