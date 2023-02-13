Renaissance Technologies Increases Position in Spok Holdings (SPOK)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.29MM shares of Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK). This represents 6.56% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.21MM shares and 6.22% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.55% and an increase in total ownership of 0.34% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.23% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spok Holdings is $15.30. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 83.23% from its latest reported closing price of $8.35.

The projected annual revenue for Spok Holdings is $134MM, a decrease of 1.39%. The projected annual EPS is $0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 130 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spok Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPOK is 0.05%, a decrease of 7.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.75% to 10,054K shares. The put/call ratio of SPOK is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Man Group holds 724K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Foundry Partners holds 521K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 521K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPOK by 6.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 477K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPOK by 29.64% over the last quarter.

Penn Mutual Asset Management holds 401K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company.

HighTower Advisors holds 308K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares, representing an increase of 50.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPOK by 84.13% over the last quarter.

Spok Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spok Holdings, Inc. is a two-way wireless Internet messaging and wireless information company that operates offices and company-owned stores across the United States. The Company provides local, regional, and nationwide wireless messaging and information services to customers throughout the United States and the Caribbean.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.