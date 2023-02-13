Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Westwood Holdings Group (WHG)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.45MM shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (WHG). This represents 5.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.53MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.53% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westwood Holdings Group. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 7.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHG is 0.19%, an increase of 22.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.66% to 6,293K shares. The put/call ratio of WHG is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

JCP Investment Management holds 812K shares representing 10.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 579K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHG by 52.53% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 541K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 505K shares, representing an increase of 6.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHG by 17.35% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 457K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 447K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group Background Information

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. is a focused investment management boutique and wealth management firm.

