Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.29MM shares of Western New England Bancorp Inc (WNEB). This represents 5.82% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.56MM shares and 6.86% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.89% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.04% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.81% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Western New England Bancorp is $10.96. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 12.81% from its latest reported closing price of $9.72.

The projected annual revenue for Western New England Bancorp is $86MM, a decrease of 6.04%. The projected annual EPS is $1.17, a decrease of 1.50%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 136 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western New England Bancorp. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WNEB is 0.15%, an increase of 4.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.48% to 14,336K shares. The put/call ratio of WNEB is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Strategic Value Bank Partners holds 1,162K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 930K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 929K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WNEB by 19.93% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 862K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 867K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WNEB by 78.94% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 545K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 589K shares, representing a decrease of 8.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WNEB by 8.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 541K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Western New England Bancorp Declares $0.07 Dividend

On January 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 7, 2023 will receive the payment on February 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $9.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.88%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.41%, the lowest has been 1.43%, and the highest has been 3.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.64 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.73 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Western New England Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts-chartered stock holding company and the parent company of Westfield Bank, CSB Colts, Inc., Elm Street Securities Corporation, WFD Securities, Inc. and WB Real Estate Holdings, LLC. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiaries are headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts and operate 25 banking offices throughout western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut.

