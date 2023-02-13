Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Waterstone Financial (WSBF)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.35MM shares of Waterstone Financial Inc (WSBF). This represents 6.07% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.79MM shares and 7.23% of the company, a decrease in shares of 24.84% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.16% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.00% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Waterstone Financial is $17.34. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 8.00% from its latest reported closing price of $16.06.

The projected annual revenue for Waterstone Financial is $59MM, a decrease of 63.50%. The projected annual EPS is $1.25, an increase of 40.89%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 276 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waterstone Financial. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 4.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSBF is 0.06%, a decrease of 10.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.74% to 13,858K shares. The put/call ratio of WSBF is 6.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 600K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price Jennifer C. holds 574K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 477K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 492K shares, representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSBF by 12.04% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 453K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 511K shares, representing a decrease of 12.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSBF by 8.89% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 394K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 393K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSBF by 1.67% over the last quarter.

Waterstone Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin along with a commercial lending office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

