Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.89MM shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA). This represents 5.09% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.21MM shares and 5.77% of the company, a decrease in shares of 10.05% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.68% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.79% Downside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vanda Pharmaceuticals is $7.14. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.79% from its latest reported closing price of $7.27.

The projected annual revenue for Vanda Pharmaceuticals is $271MM, an increase of 6.54%. The projected annual EPS is $0.49, an increase of 340.54%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vanda Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNDA is 0.09%, a decrease of 1.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.05% to 65,674K shares. The put/call ratio of VNDA is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,143K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,931K shares, representing an increase of 5.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNDA by 3.04% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,929K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,878K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNDA by 0.81% over the last quarter.

Epoch Investment Partners holds 2,724K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,758K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNDA by 0.25% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 2,426K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,377K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNDA by 1.17% over the last quarter.

Palo Alto Investors holds 2,166K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,491K shares, representing a decrease of 15.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNDA by 28.50% over the last quarter.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients.

