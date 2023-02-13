Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in VAALCO Energy (EGY)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.70MM shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY). This represents 2.49% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.24MM shares and 5.46% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.73% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.97% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.49% Downside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for VAALCO Energy is $0.12. The forecasts range from a low of $0.11 to a high of $0.13. The average price target represents a decrease of 97.49% from its latest reported closing price of $4.71.

The projected annual revenue for VAALCO Energy is $559MM, an increase of 78.01%. The projected annual EPS is $2.44, an increase of 115.55%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in VAALCO Energy. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 20.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGY is 0.13%, a decrease of 25.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.36% to 45,030K shares. The put/call ratio of EGY is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wilen Investment Management holds 3,132K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,043K shares, representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 23.93% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 3,097K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 2,286K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,763K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,608K shares, representing an increase of 8.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 28.22% over the last quarter.

Tieton Capital Management holds 1,716K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,743K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 3.39% over the last quarter.

VAALCO Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VAALCO Energy Inc., founded in 1985, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in the West African region.

