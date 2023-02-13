Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Utah Medical Products (UTMD)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.21MM shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD). This represents 5.81% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.22MM shares and 6.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.52% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.29% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Utah Medical Products. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UTMD is 0.14%, a decrease of 0.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 2,910K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 342K shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 242K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTMD by 4.99% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 218K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTMD by 2.33% over the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 114K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares, representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTMD by 13.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 97K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Utah Medical Products Declares $0.30 Dividend

On February 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.18 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 16, 2023 will receive the payment on April 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $89.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.31%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.24%, the lowest has been 0.92%, and the highest has been 1.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.11 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.69 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Utah Medical Products Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Utah Medical Products, Inc. with particular interest in health care for women and their babies, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of disposable and reusable specialty medical devices recognized by clinicians in over a hundred countries around the world as the standard for obtaining optimal long term outcomes for their patients.

