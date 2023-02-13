Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in United-Guardian (UG)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.19MM shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (UG). This represents 4.13% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.23MM shares and 5.01% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.63% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.88% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in United-Guardian. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UG is 0.02%, a decrease of 21.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 1,430K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 148K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UG by 18.77% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 140K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rodgers Brothers holds 92K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UG by 16.04% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 82K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing a decrease of 16.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UG by 65.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 73K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

United-Guardian Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

United-Guardian, Inc. ("United") is a diversified company that conducts research, product development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, health care products, medical products, and proprietary industrial products.

