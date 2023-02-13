Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in UFP Technologies (UFPT)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.38MM shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT). This represents 5.01% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.44MM shares and 5.78% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.75% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.77% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.11% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for UFP Technologies is $128.01. The forecasts range from a low of $125.24 to a high of $133.35. The average price target represents an increase of 15.11% from its latest reported closing price of $111.21.

The projected annual revenue for UFP Technologies is $368MM, an increase of 15.34%. The projected annual EPS is $4.45, a decrease of 8.10%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in UFP Technologies. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 5.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UFPT is 0.26%, an increase of 2.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.24% to 7,206K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 649K shares representing 8.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 545K shares, representing an increase of 16.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFPT by 31.84% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 466K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares, representing an increase of 8.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFPT by 36.21% over the last quarter.

AltraVue Capital holds 297K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFPT by 39.78% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 280K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares, representing a decrease of 16.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFPT by 86.36% over the last quarter.

Applied Fundamental Research holds 204K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares, representing a decrease of 56.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFPT by 0.02% over the last quarter.

UFP Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UFP Technologies is an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market. Utilizing highly specialized foams, films and plastics, UFP converts raw materials through laminating, molding, radio frequency welding and fabricating techniques. The Company is diversified by also providing highly engineered solutions to customers in the aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer, electronics and industrial markets.

