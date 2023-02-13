Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in U.S. Silica Holdings (SLCA)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.59MM shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA). This represents 4.75% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 4.00MM shares and 5.37% of the company, a decrease in shares of 10.21% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.62% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.94% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for U.S. Silica Holdings is $18.67. The forecasts range from a low of $13.64 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 55.94% from its latest reported closing price of $11.97.

The projected annual revenue for U.S. Silica Holdings is $1,788MM, an increase of 27.98%. The projected annual EPS is $1.57, an increase of 327.26%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 483 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Silica Holdings. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLCA is 0.10%, a decrease of 10.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.47% to 72,413K shares. The put/call ratio of SLCA is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,541K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,247K shares, representing an increase of 5.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLCA by 2.77% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,683K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,110K shares, representing an increase of 58.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLCA by 120.91% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,311K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,238K shares, representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLCA by 5.87% over the last quarter.

OIH - VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF holds 2,275K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,750K shares, representing a decrease of 64.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLCA by 20.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,029K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,126K shares, representing a decrease of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLCA by 4.61% over the last quarter.

U.S. Silica Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a performance materials company and is a member of the Russell 2000. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry, and in a wide range of industrial applications. Over its 121-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 400 diversified products to customers across its end markets. U.S. Silica's wholly-owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics™.The Company currently operates 23 mines and production facilities. The Company is headquartered in Katy, Texas and has offices in Reno, Nevada and Chicago, Illinois.

