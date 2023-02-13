Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Trio-Tech International (TRT)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.20MM shares of Trio-Tech International (TRT). This represents 4.83% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.30MM shares and 7.61% of the company, a decrease in shares of 34.50% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.78% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trio-Tech International. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRT is 0.00%, a decrease of 8.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.63% to 716K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 105K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 74K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 51K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 50K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing a decrease of 6.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRT by 6.50% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.