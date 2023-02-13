Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Territorial Bancorp (TBNK)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.51MM shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc (TBNK). This represents 5.65% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.62MM shares and 6.68% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.94% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.03% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.00% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Territorial Bancorp is $24.48. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 2.00% from its latest reported closing price of $24.00.

The projected annual revenue for Territorial Bancorp is $60MM, a decrease of 0.64%. The projected annual EPS is $1.65, a decrease of 9.69%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Territorial Bancorp. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBNK is 0.07%, a decrease of 1.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.94% to 4,886K shares. The put/call ratio of TBNK is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 403K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares, representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBNK by 17.19% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 290K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 278K shares, representing an increase of 4.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBNK by 81.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 226K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 182K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBNK by 3.94% over the last quarter.

CSMIX - Columbia Small Cap Value Fund I holds 170K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBNK by 5.13% over the last quarter.

Territorial Bancorp Declares $0.23 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023 will receive the payment on February 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $24.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.83%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.66%, the lowest has been 3.42%, and the highest has been 7.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.92 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.90 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.33%.

Territorial Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Territorial Bancorp Inc., headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, is the stock holding company for Territorial Savings Bank. Territorial Savings Bank is a state chartered savings bank which was originally chartered in 1921 by the Territory of Hawaii. Territorial Savings Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Honolulu, Hawaii and has 29 branch offices in the state of Hawaii.

