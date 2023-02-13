Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Taitron Components (TAIT)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.32MM shares of Taitron Components Inc. (TAIT). This represents 6.15% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.42MM shares and 8.15% of the company, a decrease in shares of 22.60% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taitron Components. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TAIT is 0.02%, an increase of 8.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.37% to 1,068K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Noesis Capital Mangement holds 307K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares, representing an increase of 19.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAIT by 3.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 126K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 78K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BRUSX - Ultra-Small Company Fund Class N holds 68K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 22K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAIT by 8.26% over the last quarter.

Taitron Components Declares $0.05 Dividend

On January 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $3.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.25%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.97%, the lowest has been 1.96%, and the highest has been 7.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.04 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.27 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.43%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Taitron Components Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Taitron Components Incorporated distributes a wide variety of transistors, diodes, and other discrete semiconductors, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The Company distributes these products to electronic distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and contract electronic manufacturers who incorporate the components in their products.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.