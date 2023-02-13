Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Sturm Ruger (RGR)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.92MM shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR). This represents 5.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.03MM shares and 5.86% of the company, a decrease in shares of 10.94% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.66% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.78% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sturm Ruger is $68.34. The forecasts range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 22.78% from its latest reported closing price of $55.66.

The projected annual revenue for Sturm Ruger is $542MM, a decrease of 11.84%. The projected annual EPS is $4.19, a decrease of 31.25%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 456 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sturm Ruger. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 7.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGR is 0.10%, an increase of 0.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.88% to 13,696K shares. The put/call ratio of RGR is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,297K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230K shares, representing an increase of 5.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGR by 14.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 529K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 518K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGR by 15.02% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 477K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 431K shares, representing an increase of 9.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGR by 21.38% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 448K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 446K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGR by 16.42% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 375K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 362K shares, representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGR by 60.62% over the last quarter.

Sturm, Ruger & Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. With products made in America, Ruger offers consumers almost 800 variations of more than 40 product lines. For more than 70 years, Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. The company's motto is, "Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®," echoes its commitment to these principles as they work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms.

