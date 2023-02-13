Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in StealthGas (GASS)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.86MM shares of StealthGas Inc. (GASS). This represents 4.86% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.01MM shares and 5.27% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.82% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.41% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 155.91% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for StealthGas is $7.14. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 155.91% from its latest reported closing price of $2.79.

The projected annual revenue for StealthGas is $160MM, an increase of 9.34%. The projected annual EPS is $0.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in StealthGas. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GASS is 0.17%, an increase of 4.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 17,752K shares. The put/call ratio of GASS is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Glendon Capital Management holds 5,906K shares representing 15.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MSD Partners holds 3,517K shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redwood Capital Management holds 2,405K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Towerview holds 2,050K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,775K shares, representing an increase of 13.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GASS by 35.53% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 335K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 487K shares, representing a decrease of 45.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GASS by 58.44% over the last quarter.

StealthGas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

StealthGas is a ship-owning company primarily serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry. StealthGas Inc. has a fleet of 51 vessels. The fleet is comprised of 47 LPG carriers, including eight Joint Venture vessels and an 11,000 cbm newbuilding pressurized LPG carrier with expected delivery in the first quarter of 2021. These LPG vessels have a total capacity of 439,989 cubic meters (cbm). The Company also owns three M.R. product tankers and one Aframax oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons (dwt). StealthGas Inc.’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and trade under the symbol “GASS.”

