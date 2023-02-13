Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Starrett (SCX)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.36MM shares of Starrett (L.S.) Co. (The) (SCX). This represents 5.27% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.44MM shares and 6.68% of the company, a decrease in shares of 19.13% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.41% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Starrett. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCX is 0.08%, an increase of 31.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.34% to 4,190K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 489K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 490K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCX by 34.78% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 442K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 442K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCX by 33.08% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 342K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Steel Partners Holdings holds 277K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares, representing an increase of 54.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCX by 58.95% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Equity Trust holds 270K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

L.S. Starrett Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The L.S. Starrett Company was founded 1880 in Athol, MA, which is still the Company’s World Headquarters. The company employs about 2,000 people worldwide. Starrett, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial, professional, and consumer products worldwide. The vast portfolio of over 5,000 products can be grouped in the categories of Precision Measuring Tools, Saws, Metrology Equipment, Precision Ground Stock, Granite, Job-site and shop tools. Starrett markets its products through distributors primarily to companies in the metalworking industry; and automotive, aviation, marine, and farm industries, as well as do-it-yourselfers and tradesmen, such as builders, carpenters, plumbers, and electricians.

