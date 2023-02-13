Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.51MM shares of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI). This represents 5.47% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.02MM shares and 6.26% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.94% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.79% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.47% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Smith & Wesson Brands is $15.47. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 47.47% from its latest reported closing price of $10.49.

The projected annual revenue for Smith & Wesson Brands is $476MM, a decrease of 15.69%. The projected annual EPS is $0.82, a decrease of 52.49%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 423 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smith & Wesson Brands. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 7.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWBI is 0.07%, a decrease of 1.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.71% to 31,005K shares. The put/call ratio of SWBI is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,336K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,336K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWBI by 17.65% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,133K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 772K shares, representing an increase of 31.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWBI by 12.53% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 999K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,012K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWBI by 15.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 852K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 832K shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWBI by 16.22% over the last quarter.

Punch Card Management holds 840K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares, representing an increase of 37.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWBI by 35.89% over the last quarter.

Smith & Wesson Brands Declares $0.10 Dividend

On December 6, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 19, 2022 received the payment on January 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $10.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.81%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.96%, the lowest has been 0.90%, and the highest has been 4.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.98 (n=113).

The current dividend yield is 1.90 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Smith & Wesson Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson®, M&P®, Thompson/Center Arms™, and Gemtech® brands. The company also provides manufacturing services, including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.