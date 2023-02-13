Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Potbelly (PBPB)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.47MM shares of Potbelly Corp (PBPB). This represents 5.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.61MM shares and 5.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.76% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Potbelly. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 6.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBPB is 0.29%, an increase of 4.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.00% to 18,026K shares. The put/call ratio of PBPB is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Nierenberg Investment Management holds 2,710K shares representing 9.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,690K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBPB by 12.30% over the last quarter.

Archon Capital Management holds 2,326K shares representing 8.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

180 Degree Capital holds 1,586K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,519K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBPB by 13.70% over the last quarter.

Soviero Asset Management holds 1,350K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 1,239K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,237K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBPB by 19.90% over the last quarter.

Potbelly Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers' smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with more than 400 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate over 40 shops in the United States.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.