Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Perdoceo Education (PRDO)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.37MM shares of Perdoceo Education Corp (PRDO). This represents 6.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 4.68MM shares and 6.68% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.18% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.99% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Perdoceo Education is $16.32. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 15.99% from its latest reported closing price of $14.07.

The projected annual revenue for Perdoceo Education is $673MM, a decrease of 0.81%. The projected annual EPS is $1.45, a decrease of 4.90%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 509 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perdoceo Education. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 3.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRDO is 0.12%, an increase of 3.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 69,989K shares. The put/call ratio of PRDO is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,964K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,804K shares, representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRDO by 8.30% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 2,314K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,531K shares, representing a decrease of 9.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRDO by 18.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,939K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,895K shares, representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRDO by 6.72% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,555K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,609K shares, representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRDO by 10.27% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,471K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,602K shares, representing a decrease of 8.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRDO by 13.06% over the last quarter.

Perdoceo Education Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Perdoceo Education Corporation offers a quality postsecondary education primarily online to a diverse student population, along with campus-based and blended learning programs. The Company's accredited institutions - Colorado Technical University ('CTU') and the American InterContinental University System ('AIU') - provide degree programs through the master's or doctoral level as well as associate and bachelor's levels. Perdoceo's universities offer students industry-relevant and career-focused degree programs that are designed to meet the educational needs of today's busy adults. CTU and AIU continue to show innovation in higher education, advancing personalized learning technologies like their intellipath® learning platform and using data analytics and technology to support students and enhance learning. Perdoceo is committed to providing quality education that closes the gap between learners who seek to advance their careers and employers needing a qualified workforce.

