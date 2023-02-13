Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in PC-Tel (PCTI)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.24MM shares of PC-Tel, Inc. (PCTI). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.35MM shares and 7.43% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.45% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.83% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.42% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for PC-Tel is $9.18. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 97.42% from its latest reported closing price of $4.65.

The projected annual revenue for PC-Tel is $108MM, an increase of 8.14%. The projected annual EPS is $0.45, an increase of 610.55%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in PC-Tel. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCTI is 0.14%, an increase of 9.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 12,338K shares. The put/call ratio of PCTI is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Royce & Associates holds 1,695K shares representing 9.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,643K shares, representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCTI by 30.74% over the last quarter.

Rutabaga Capital Management holds 1,261K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,159K shares, representing an increase of 8.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCTI by 36.89% over the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 1,103K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,051K shares, representing an increase of 4.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCTI by 32.27% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 506K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 463K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCTI by 20.98% over the last quarter.

PCTEL Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.