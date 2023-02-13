Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.28MM shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX). This represents 3.98% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.01MM shares and 6.46% of the company, a decrease in shares of 35.98% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.48% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 122.95% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orion Energy Systems is $4.08. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 122.95% from its latest reported closing price of $1.83.

The projected annual revenue for Orion Energy Systems is $95MM, an increase of 22.69%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orion Energy Systems. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 6.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OESX is 0.14%, an increase of 57.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.13% to 20,205K shares. The put/call ratio of OESX is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

North Star Investment Management holds 2,617K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,408K shares, representing an increase of 8.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OESX by 14.80% over the last quarter.

Tieton Capital Management holds 2,087K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,101K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OESX by 8.78% over the last quarter.

Kanen Wealth Management holds 1,664K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,663K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OESX by 1.90% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 1,341K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,197K shares, representing an increase of 10.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OESX by 10.83% over the last quarter.

Acuitas Investments holds 1,238K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,074K shares, representing an increase of 13.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OESX by 30.90% over the last quarter.

Orion Energy Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Orion provides energy-efficient LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT systems, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management. The company helps its customers achieve energy savings with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions, enabling them to reduce their carbon footprint and digitize their business.

