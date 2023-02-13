Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.26MM shares of Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC). This represents 5.02% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.34MM shares and 6.35% of the company, a decrease in shares of 24.76% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.33% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oil-Dri Corporation of America. This is a decrease of 74 owner(s) or 38.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ODC is 0.13%, an increase of 50.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.05% to 4,560K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 482K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 481K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODC by 15.12% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 435K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODC by 16.41% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 215K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 216K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODC by 16.91% over the last quarter.

HRVIX - HEARTLAND VALUE PLUS FUND Investor Class holds 210K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 195K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares, representing an increase of 12.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODC by 0.42% over the last quarter.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America Declares $0.28 Dividend

On December 8, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $37.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.97%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.10%, the lowest has been 2.13%, and the highest has been 4.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.25 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.78. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Oil-Dri Of America Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oil-Dri is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality sorbent mineral products for the Pet Care, Animal Health & Nutrition, Fluids Purification, Agricultural Ingredients, Industrial & Automotive, and Sports Fields markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With over 75 years of experience, the company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.